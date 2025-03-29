AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Cooking Oil, Ghee prices move up in Pakistan ahead of Eid 2025; Check new rates

Cooking Oil Ghee Prices Move Up In Pakistan Ahead Of Eid 2025 Check New Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Eid festivities in Pakistan are shadowed by price hikes as rates of several commodities, including Ghee and Oil climbed higher amid a surge in demand.

As Eid approaches, consumers are facing an unexpected surge in the prices of essential kitchen items, with both ghee and cooking oil soaring by up to Rs15 per kg, as masses concerned about their budgets during the festive season.

Top brands witnessed the rise of Rs15 rupees, with new price standing at Rs615 per liter, while ghee has also become more costly, with a Rs10 increase pushing its price to around Rs600.

Cooking Oil Price in Pakistan

Products Size Price
Dalda Corn Oil 3 Liters 1,999
Dalda Corn Oil 4.5 Liters 3,000
Mezan Banaspati Ghee 1 KG Pouch 600
Mezan Canola Oil 1 Litre 614
Mezan Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,835
Mezan Olivola Olive & Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,950
Mezan Olivola Oil 4.5 Litres 2,925
Mezan Canola Oil Pouch 1 Litre 600
Mezan Cooking Oil Pouch 1 Litre 600
Mezan Oil 10 Litres 6,000
Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 1 Litre 590
Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 10 Litres 5,900
Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 16 Litres 9,350
Eva Canola Oil 10 Litres 6,230
Eva Canola Oil 1 Litre 615
Eva Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,869

Second-tier ghee and cooking oil has gone up by around 10 rupees, now retailing around Rs500-520 rupees per liter, while its ghee also saw Rs10 increase, with prices reaching Rs500 per kilogram.

This price surge is causing widespread concern among consumers, who are now bracing for higher costs during the holiday season. The price increase could be result of market fluctuations, impacting the affordability of essential products just before one of the most important festivals in the region.

New Petrol Price announced for April 2025 ahead of Eid; Check full rates

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

World Bank funds $300 Million Loan to tackle smog crisis in Punjab

  • Pakistan

Beggars swarm Pakistani markets ahead of Eid 2025

  • Lifestyle, Pakistan

Which Pakistani Legal Eagle will defend Rajab Butt in Blasphemy Case?

  • Business, Pakistan

What are New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel and other fuel products in Pakistan?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer