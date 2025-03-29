Cooking Oil, Ghee prices move up in Pakistan ahead of Eid 2025; Check new rates

LAHORE – Eid festivities in Pakistan are shadowed by price hikes as rates of several commodities, including Ghee and Oil climbed higher amid a surge in demand.

As Eid approaches, consumers are facing an unexpected surge in the prices of essential kitchen items, with both ghee and cooking oil soaring by up to Rs15 per kg, as masses concerned about their budgets during the festive season.

Top brands witnessed the rise of Rs15 rupees, with new price standing at Rs615 per liter, while ghee has also become more costly, with a Rs10 increase pushing its price to around Rs600.

Cooking Oil Price in Pakistan

Products Size Price Dalda Corn Oil 3 Liters 1,999 Dalda Corn Oil 4.5 Liters 3,000 Mezan Banaspati Ghee 1 KG Pouch 600 Mezan Canola Oil 1 Litre 614 Mezan Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,835 Mezan Olivola Olive & Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,950 Mezan Olivola Oil 4.5 Litres 2,925 Mezan Canola Oil Pouch 1 Litre 600 Mezan Cooking Oil Pouch 1 Litre 600 Mezan Oil 10 Litres 6,000 Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 1 Litre 590 Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 10 Litres 5,900 Soya Supreme Cooking Oil 16 Litres 9,350 Eva Canola Oil 10 Litres 6,230 Eva Canola Oil 1 Litre 615 Eva Canola Oil 3 Litres 1,869

Second-tier ghee and cooking oil has gone up by around 10 rupees, now retailing around Rs500-520 rupees per liter, while its ghee also saw Rs10 increase, with prices reaching Rs500 per kilogram.

This price surge is causing widespread concern among consumers, who are now bracing for higher costs during the holiday season. The price increase could be result of market fluctuations, impacting the affordability of essential products just before one of the most important festivals in the region.