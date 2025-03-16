Complete schedule of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I, ODI series

CHRISTCHURCH – After getting a thrashing in the first T20I, Pakistan will play against the New Zealand in the second match of the series at University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, 18 March.

The third T20I of the five-match series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on 21 March. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and Sky Stadium in Wellington on 23 and 26 March, respectively.

A three-match ODI series will follow the T20I action and will be played from 29 March to 5 April.

T20I squad – Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (New Zealand win by nine wickets)

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui