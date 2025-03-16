AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

LDA demolishes infrastructures of nine illegal housing schemes

Lda Demolishes Infrastructures Of Nine Illegal Housing Schemes
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished infrastructures of several illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions on Lahore’s Soye Asal Road during a grand operation.

LDA teams demolished permanent constructions, roads, sewerage, electric poles and other infrastructures in Urban Farms, Heaven Farms, Gulberg Park, Abdullah Park, Al-Fateh Homes, Islam Nagar, Saleem Garden, Sabir Estate and Haidri Homes.

LDA teams also sealed offices of these illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions. According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these housing schemes/land subdivisions before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director Private Housing Schemes supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions across Lahore.

Hafiz Sweets, Stylo among 75 businesses sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Sports

Complete schedule of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I, ODI series

  • Lahore

Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

  • Featured, Sports

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in first T20I to go 1-0 up

  • Featured, Technology

Eid Sale: iPhone 16 now available with Rs20,000 discount in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer