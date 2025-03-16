Lda Demolishes Infrastructures Of Nine Illegal Housing Schemes

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished infrastructures of several illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions on Lahore’s Soye Asal Road during a grand operation.

LDA teams demolished permanent constructions, roads, sewerage, electric poles and other infrastructures in Urban Farms, Heaven Farms, Gulberg Park, Abdullah Park, Al-Fateh Homes, Islam Nagar, Saleem Garden, Sabir Estate and Haidri Homes.

LDA teams also sealed offices of these illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions. According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these housing schemes/land subdivisions before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director Private Housing Schemes supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions across Lahore.