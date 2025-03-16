Nushki blast kills seven, injures dozens

NUSHKI – At least seven people were killed and dozens injured in a blast on RCD Highway in Nushki on Sunday.

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the blast and started investigations. Dead bodies and more than 30 injured, several in critical conditions, were rushed to the Nushki Hospital.

An emergency has been declared at the hospital to handle the situation.

According to the media reports, it was a suicide attack targeting a security forces vehicle on the Noshki-Dalbandin Highway. The injured, including security personnel, are being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, terrorists hit the main gate of the Levies Line in Qila Saifullah in the second incident.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a probe to determine the nature of the attack that caused huge damage to the main gate. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the twin blasts in Balochistan and expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives.

He prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attacks and emphasized the government’s resolve to support the victims and their families.

He said that the enemies were hatching conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan. He vowed that such cowardly acts would fail to weaken the nation’s resolve. He said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain peace and harmony in Pakistan.