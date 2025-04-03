The centre of gravity

FOR over thirty years, I lived a life few could imagine, where every moment shifted between the ordinary and the extraordinary.

From 1978 to 2010, tracking enemies bent on threatening our national security, operating in the shadows under constant pressure and infiltrating enemy strongholds to gather intelligence that shaped strategies to protect our interests, is the untold story of those high-stakes years, that forms the base for this article that I am sharing with my readers today under these highly compelling times.

Currently, sitting abroad, involved in my post-retirement pursuits and reflecting upon my past experiences while witnessing the ongoing security turmoil in the country, is a deeply unsettling experience.

It takes me back about 25 years to when I was in charge of the counterintelligence wing at one of our premier intelligence agencies.

I vividly recall asking one of my high-level sources about the potential priority targets our adversaries might focus on, which I needed to incorporate into the core of my counterintelligence strategy.

I expected a response that might touch on sensitive topics like our nuclear program, strategic assets or national defence plans.

However, his first response surprised me, “Your centre of gravity”.

Initially, I didn’t understand, but when I asked for clarification, he explained.

He was referring to Pakistan’s armed forces as the core of our national strength.

The primary objective of our adversaries, he said, is to weaken it by eroding the support it has long received from the nation.

It was a mind-blowing revelation for me, but I believed it was something our adversaries could never achieve.

In the army, we always felt the public’s unwavering support.

I’ll never forget the love and support we received during the 1971 era and the years after, whether in the field or at events where we interacted with the public.

Civil-military relations remained the backbone of our national strength, helping us endure the toughest storms.

While there were failures, we faced them together.

Blame was never an option; corrective measures and improvements were always our focus.

The reports of growing divide between the army and the public is deeply disheartening.

I sincerely hope our adversaries have not succeeded in achieving their primary goal, as I was warned of during my time as an intelligence operative.

I don’t consider myself an intellectual or strategist to draw conclusions on such an important national issue.

However, as a combat veteran, I feel it’s my moral responsibility to share a few personal observations, much like an ‘after-mission report.’

The creation of Pakistan, marked by an inherent sense of insecurity due to India’s animosity and other regional security challenges, instilled a unique role for its armed forces.

They became not only the primary guarantor of national security but also a symbol of the country’s sovereignty.

As a result, Pakistan’s military has had to play a pivotal role across various spheres of national life throughout much of its history.

Military takeovers have been a recurring feature of our governance system.

While the reasons behind these events and the parties responsible are complex, they have undeniably played a significant role in shaping up an impression of growing divide between our armed forces and the people.

Unfortunately, our adversaries have had ample opportunities to cultivate internal factions that undermine us from within.

These agents of influence are embedded in all sectors of society and many are readily willing to serve their handlers in targeting our nation’s core strengths for their own personal gains.

I had the opportunity to remain part of some key events since General Zia’s takeover in 1977 and remained actively involved in security-related matters thereafter, until my retirement.

Foreign hands significantly undermined our national interests.

I recall personally monitoring high-profile individuals from various segments of our society who were in contact with foreign handlers, receiving instructions to sow discord, manipulate public perception of the military and foster distrust between the armed forces and the people.

Tragically, in certain instances, the leadership of our army became entangled in these schemes, inadvertently becoming a part of the broader narrative of manipulation.

The army is held responsible for the failure when the expected results are not achieved.

The circle continues and so the blame game.

Fault lines keep growing, engulfing civilian bureaucracy to political identities and regional to religious groupings.

Since army does not possess ready-made solutions to most of our problems which require a holistic approach, it is also categorized as yet another ruling elite.

The most serious consequence of the army’s involvement in governance is that civil leadership move away from their responsibility for shaping national policies and taking cover of the army during their implementation.

Instead of addressing failed policies, they shift blame onto the military for every setback.

To align with our democratic system, suggestions for establishing a National Security Advisory Group with experts from the public and private sectors or formation of a National Security Council are often seen as a tactic for the military to maintain power.

Politicians in opposition support such initiatives but avoid discussing them once in power.

The result is the exploitation of societal issues to discredit the army and create doubts about its role, without addressing the core issues.

We must remember that the army, made up of the same warriors the nation has valued for generations, continues to sacrifice for our honour.

We have an inbuilt system that keeps the army as an institution dedicated to its role and not blamed for what it has nothing to do as an institution.

While my understanding of the current chaos is based on social media reports only, I trust the military leadership is fully aware and taking appropriate action.

My focus is on uncovering the hidden forces sowing division, particularly those trying to drive a wedge between the army and civil society.

These enemies must not be allowed to exploit the military’s position for their malicious agendas.

—The writer is Security Professional, entrepreneur and author, based in Dubai, UAE.