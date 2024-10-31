IHC orders police to produce Azam Swati before it tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the police to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati before it on Friday (tomorrow).

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of IHC passed the order on a bail plea moved by the PTI leader.

Advocate Ali Bukhari, Zakariya Arif and Hassan Sajjad represented the senator and argued against his arrest and physical remand. They submitted that Swati was politically victimized. He was not involved in any illegal or unlawful activity.

After hearing the arguments, the judge ordered the police to produce Azam Swati before it by Friday (tomorrow).

Swati had moved the court for protective bail regarding many other cases.

Earlier, the reports emerged that IHC expressed serious concerns over physical remand of Azam Swati and came down hard upon the judge of lower courts regarding his decision in this regard.

The IHC sought clarification from ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain over his decision, and directed him to submit his clarification by Thursday (today).