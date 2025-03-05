CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025: Last date to apply for free laptop announced

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced the last date to apply for the free laptop under CM Laptop Scheme 2025, asking the eligible students to submit their applications before the deadline.

The program launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at educational grown and digital inclusion of students. The initiative will ensure economic empowerment of youth.

The laptops, which will be distributed among eligible students, are equipped with Core i7 and 13th Generation processor and SSD that ensures lighting fast performance.

Students who are enrolled in BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges can register themselves to get the free laptop.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

He/she must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University / College

The applicant must be enrolled in Public Medical & Dental College / University (1st professional – academic session 2024)

The BS Students who has 65% marks in Intermediate are eligible to apply for the free laptop.

Medical & Dental Students with 80% marks in intermediate are eligible for the scheme.

Eligible candidates can apply for the free laptop online by following this link, https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/.

So far, 16,301 students have successfully submitted their applications while total registrations stand at 112,612.

Last Date to Apply for Free Laptop Scheme 2025

As per details available on official website of the Islamic University of Bahawalpur, students can submit their applications for the CM Laptop Scheme 2025 till March 16, 2025.