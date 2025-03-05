Defence Savings certificates new profit rates from March 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has reduced the profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates for third time in two months.

The directorate recently revised the profit rate on February 25 and it will remain applicable in ongoing month of March 2025.

The Defence Certificates are offered as an option of investment for a period of 10 years to the Pakistani citizens.

All Pakistani nationals as well as overseas Pakistanis are eligible to buy the certificates. An adult can also purchase DSC on behalf of a single minor, two minors jointly or as a joint with a minor.

The certificates can be purchased from any National Savings Centre (NSC) by filling in the SC-I (Application Form) which available free of cost from all the above issuing offices.

A person can invest in this category with minimum Rs500 while there is no maximum limit.

Defence Savings New Profit Rates

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has decreased the profit rate to 12.14 percent. Following are the profits that a person can earn on investment Rs100,000 until 10 years maturity:

First Year Rs107,000

Second Year Rs115,000

Third Year Rs125,000

Fourth Year Rs137,000

Fifth Year Rs152,000

Sixth Year Rs171,000

Seventh Year Rs195,000

Eighth Year Rs225,000

Ninth Year Rs263,000

Tenth Year Rs311,000

The taxes and Zakat are deducted on the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan. The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent while it is 30 percent for non-fielders.