Step-by-step process for registration of CM Punjab laptop scheme for BS students

LAHORE – The Punjab government has started the registration for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 to distribute 110,000 Core i7 13th Gen machines for free of cost among eligible students.

Students who are enrolled in BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges can register themselves to get the free laptop.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Before heading to the registration process, the students must learn about the eligibility criteria for the laptop scheme.

The applicants must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

He/she must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University / College

He/she must be enrolled in Public Medical & Dental College / University (1st professional – academic session 2024)

The BS Students who has 65% marks in Intermediate are eligible to apply for the free laptop.

Medical & Dental Students with 80% marks in intermediate are eligible for the scheme.

Step-by Step Process for CM Laptop Scheme Online Registration

Click the link https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/candidate/signup

You will land on the registration page

Here you need to enter details such as name, email, phone number and CNIC number

After adding the details, you will need to create a password before hitting the sign up button.

After completing the registration process, you can apply for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025.