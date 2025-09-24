Cm Maryam Vows Strict Action Against Land Grabbers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the provincial government is introducing legislation to eliminate illegal land occupation, vowing strict action against those involved in it.

“Our priority is to provide relief to the public. The removal of encroachments from markets, particularly benefiting women, has been widely welcomed. The PERA Force also includes highly capable women,” said CM Maryam while addressing the passing-out parade of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force on Wednesday.

Highlighting the role of the CCD Department, Maryam Nawaz said its efforts in maintaining peace were “unprecedented in history.” She stated that several districts in Punjab had achieved “zero crime,” while residents of crime-hit areas now acknowledged visible improvements in law and order.

The CM emphasized that “income from bribery brings no blessings,” urging business owners to earn only fair profits. “When profits exceed legitimate limits, it becomes my duty to intervene. Ensuring wheat and flour prices as per the government’s rate list is our responsibility,” she remarked.

CM Maryam also announced the establishment of special courts to fast-track land-grabbing cases. “These courts will decide such cases within 90 days. Anyone found guilty of illegally occupying land belonging to widows or orphans will face a 10-year sentence,” she declared.

The chief minister reiterated her vision of making Punjab the safest place for women and girls, pledging justice and protection against all forms of exploitation.