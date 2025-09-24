Google launches AI Plus plan in Pakistan aiming creativity at affordable price

ISLAMABAD – Google has announced the launch of its new Google AI Plus plan in Pakistan, designed to empower users with advanced AI tools to boost productivity and creativity at an affordable price.

The plan offers Pakistani users enhanced access to some of Google’s most powerful AI features.

Powerful features:

Greater capacity for image generation and editing in the Gemini app through Nano Banana.

Extended access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model for complex queries.

Access to Veo 3 Fast, a video generation model available in Gemini, Whisk and Flow.

Seamless Gemini integration across Gmail, Docs, Sheets and other Google services.

200 GB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s Country Director, said the launch reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s fast-growing digital landscape.

“Pakistan’s digital environment is evolving rapidly, and we are inspired by the creativity Pakistanis have shown in adopting AI tools,” he noted. “With Google AI Plus, we are making these tools more accessible nationwide, enabling people to enhance productivity, creativity, and learning through AI.”

Users can also share the benefits of AI Plus — including Gemini in Workspace and 200 GB of storage — with up to five family members under a single plan, ensuring a more enriched Google experience for everyone.

Google AI Plus is available in Pakistan starting today at Rs 1,400 per month. For a limited time, first-time subscribers will receive a 50% discount for the first six months.

It may be mentioned here that the detailed information about AI Plus plan is available on Google’s official platforms.