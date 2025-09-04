CM Maryam launches ‘Clinics on Boats’ for flood-hit areas in Punjab

LAHORE – For the first time in the province’s history, the Punjab government has launched “Clinics on Boats” to provide medical services to flood-affected communities.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, mobile hospitals have been set up on boats to reach marooned populations. The Punjab health teams are actively working across flood-hit districts to ensure medical relief.

The officials said that CM Maryam placed special focus on the treatment of women and children in flood relief camps. As part of a coordinated health programme, 968 clinics-on-wheels and medical relief camps have been established in the affected areas.

The special arrangements have been made for pregnant women, including regular check-ups by doctors, the provision of multivitamins, sanitary kits, and other essential supplies. Rural ambulance services are also on standby to transfer patients to nearby hospitals when needed.

For children, specialist doctors are visiting the relief camps daily while newborns are being provided with routine vaccinations.

Under CM Maryam’s directives, the measures have also been introduced to treat mosquito bites, skin infections, gastrointestinal diseases, cholera and malaria in the camps. Adequate supplies of ORS, antibiotics and other essential medicines have been stocked.

The screening and treatment facilities are also being provided for malnourished children.

The officials said that the initiatives mark an unprecedented step in delivering healthcare during what has been described as the largest flood in Punjab’s history.