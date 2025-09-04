Gold, Silver Prices hold steady in Pakistan after Record Surge

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices in Pakistan remained stable after a historic rise in gold rates the previous day.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of one tola of gold stood at Rs376,700, while 10 grams were valued at Rs322,959.

The international gold market also showed little change, trading at $3,540 per ounce with a modest $20 premium. Analysts attribute this stability to steady global demand and minimal fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 2-Sept-25 Rs370,700 1-Sept-25 Rs370,700 30-August-25 Rs367,400 28-August-25 Rs362,600 29-August-25 Rs363,800 27-August-25 Rs361,700 26-August-25 Rs360,700

Silver prices mirrored the trend, remaining unchanged at Rs4,315 per 10 grams. Market experts say that although gold recently hit record levels, the local market has now entered a consolidation phase, with traders awaiting fresh cues from international markets before making significant moves.

This stability comes as investors and traders monitor both local and global economic conditions to plan their next steps in the precious metals market.