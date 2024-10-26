Pak-Russia Joint Exercise concludes

AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

The two-week long Pakistan-Russia joint counter terrorism exercise Druzhba-VII conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, concluded on Friday.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on October 13th in which Special Forces of Pakistan Army and 54 all ranks from Russian Army participated in the drill, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah was chief guest on the closing ceremony. Russian Ambassador, Albert P. Khorev also witnessed the ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professionalism during the conduct of exercise. The Exercise was aimed at refining drills, procedures and techniques, besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries.

