Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday ‘reconstituted’ the National Judicial Automation Committee, said a statement released by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

Judges from the Supreme Court, high courts, and Federal Sharia Court will be part of the committee. Two apex court judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, with Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, will lead the committee, added the statement.

The NJAC will digitalise court processes, records, and with a use of mobile applications, provide better access to justice. The committee will improve automation and integration, along with introducing artificial intelligence for legal and research purposes. “It will prepare a national plan based on technology and AI to improve the efficiency of service delivery by the judiciary.”

Justice Shah noted that as the world advances, Pakistan should also collaboratively take advantage of the “new developments” in technology. Further, he added, the legal system needs to invest in “state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, modernised training programs, and robust measures for better administration of justice”. Moreover, Justice Mazhar believes that such a step is the beginning of a transformative change in the judicial system.

The NJAC is a sub-committee of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, which is an apex body responsible for improving the performance of the administration of justice, harmonising the judicial processes and standards, and ensuring a skilled and efficient judiciary. The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan acts as the Secretariat of the NJPMC and supports NJAC in its work, the press release added.