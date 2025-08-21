Afghanistan at a CrossRoads

After August 2021, the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces resulted in the collapse of front-line fighting and nationwide violence fell from wartime peaks. While Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) attacks persist, the overall conflict intensity and the number of large-scale battles are markedly lower. As per credible reports, many Afghans now move more safely on roads once punctuated by checkpoints, shakedowns, and crossfire.

The World Bank’s 2024-2025 monitoring shows the de facto authorities have kept inflation relatively contained at times, collected customs and tax revenues more consistently than the war years, and maintained a functioning payments system. Trade data and monthly economic monitors in 2025 track a widening trade deficit, but also document administrative capacity in customs and revenue.

Taliban are often credited for achieving what decades of foreign-backed governments failed to deliver: a baseline of security and political cohesion. Unlike the turbulent years under the U.S. backed administration, where insurgent attacks and factional rivalries fragmented authority, the Taliban have consolidated control over most of the country, drastically reducing large-scale armed conflict. The regime’s centralized governance has also curbed warlordism, dismantled many armed militias, and reduced extortion practices at checkpoints. Nevertheless, terrorism and narcotics pose enduring dangers with implications that extend beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

Persistent Challenge of Terrorism

UN reporting through January 2025 assesses ISKP as Afghanistan’s principal terrorist danger, with clear external-operations intent. Financial-intelligence advisories and European investigations since 2024 tie ISKP cells and facilitation networks to plots and attacks beyond Afghanistan, underscoring a region-to-global threat vector. UN Monitoring Team reports (2024–2025) continue to track Al-Qaeda and affiliated Central and South Asian groups inside Afghanistan. These reports also cite the continued presence of TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) fighters. The Taliban deny hosting foreign militants; nonetheless, UN assessments flag ongoing ties and safe-haven risks that strain relations with neighbors, especially Pakistan.

Cross-border militancy and refugee flows amplify security dilemmas for Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia. Even where direct command links are contested, permissive conditions for militant logistics, financing, and recruitment inside Afghanistan raise the probability of externalized violence, and heighten border tensions that already slow Afghan trade. The end of the war did not end the terror threat. ISKP’s reach and the persistence of transnational networks inside Afghanistan are now regional security problems with global implications.

Narcotics and Drugs Prevalence

The 2023 95% opium cultivation crash, and continued suppression into 2024–2025, disrupted heroin supply chains. UNODC and EU drug agencies warn this could push users in Europe and elsewhere toward synthetic opioids (e.g., nitazenes), raising overdose risks. A fragile equilibrium and geographic shift. UN updates in late 2024 detected a modest rebound and a shift of cultivation toward the northeast, for example Badakhshan, reflecting both enforcement variation and livelihood desperation. Without alternative incomes, suppression risks oscillating cycles of planting, eradication, and displacement. Even as opium falls, methamphetamine and other stimulants have been rising in Afghanistan’s drug use profile, and ephedra-based production in the region remains a concern. A heroin squeeze can incentivize pivots to meth or imported synthetics, re-routing harm rather than reducing it. As the Taliban enforced the toughest poppy crackdown in modern history, it risks worsening rural poverty, shift production geographies, and accelerate a global synthetic-drug wave.

Way Forward

Intelligence sharing on ISKP and transnational networks should be intensified. As the humanitarian channels are kept open, the border controls and financial crime units shall be resourced per FATF’s 2025 terrorism-financing guidance. The hardest hit rural districts shall be funded with alternative livelihoods. It shall be paired with precursor controls and regional policing of synthetic-drug supply chains. Moreover, diplomatic and economic steps must be carefully calibrated to verifiable benchmarks on counter terrorism cooperation and women’s access to education and work.