Chicken meat price increased in Lahore, Punjab cities ahead of Ramadan 2025

LAHORE – People in the provincial capital Lahore, and parts of the region are bearing brunt of elevated chicken meat prices, with per kg poultry being sold over Rs650 in some regions.

Despite efforts of provincial authorities to curb rising food costs, broiler chicken meat prices in city remained at elevated levels, continuing to strain household budgets, especially ahead of Holy Month of Ramadan.

The government maintained official price of broiler chicken at Rs590 rupees per kg. However, in local markets, broiler chicken meat is being sold at a staggerging price of Rs670-680 rupees per kilogram – a significant rise from Jan 2025.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of broiler chickens has been set at Rs393 rupees per kilogram, while retail price is hovering around Rs407 per kilogram. The high prices of chicken have raised concerns among consumers, with many struggling to afford this essential protein source.

Market experts suggest that factors such as increased feed costs, supply chain disruptions, and inflation are contributing to the surge in chicken prices, leaving both buyers and sellers in a difficult situation.