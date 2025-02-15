Tensions within PTI soaring as Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps Shoaib Shaheen’ outside Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD – The internal dispute between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deepens as defiant Fawad Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen turned to physical fight outside Adiala Jail – the famous prison where party founder Imran Khan remains incarcerated since August 2023.

Reports in local media said former minister Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapped Shoaib, causing him to fall to ground.

The argument intensified with Chaudhry calling Shoaib a “tout,” to which Shoaib responded with a sharp retort, telling Fawad to “Mind your own business.” The duo exchanged slurs, prompting jail staffers to intervene.

Chaudhry, a former confidante of Imran Khan, proceeded entered Adiala Jail, while Shoaib Shaheen returned due to arm injury during an altercation.

The development sheds light on the ongoing tensions within PTI, raising questions about unity within the party’s leadership.

Previously Fawad allegedly slapped anchor Mubasher Lucman and Sami Abraham. As politicians discouraged intolerance and hatred, the incident raised questions amid polarisation in the country.