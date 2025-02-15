ECC approves over Rs27b for key initiatives including NADRA

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives including an amount of Rs1.914 billion in favor of NADRA, ensuring the transition of 43 Citizen Facilitation Centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC gave approval of the heavy amount in Islamabad, with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair.

The ECC also approved a grant of Rs500 million for the procurement of life-saving medicines and vaccines while Rs84 million for procurement of two Hino Coaster mini-buses and three Toyota Hiace vans to replace the outdated official transport at the President’s Secretariat.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant worth 19.15 billion rupees for 133 schemes of the defunct Pakistan Public Works Department.

It also okayed 5.36 billion rupees to execute development schemes under the SDGs Achievement Programme with 4.25 billion rupees allocated for Sindh and 1.11 billion rupees for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, the ECC approved Pakistan’s membership in the New Development Bank, established by BRICS member countries. The committee endorsed the purchase of 5,882 capital shares in the bank, amounting to 582 million dollars, with 116 million dollars as paid-in capital.

The forum allowed transfer of shares of DISCOs in the name of the President of Pakistan and incorporation of an International Joint Trading Company in Singapore by Pakistan State Oil and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.