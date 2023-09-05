Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday said that the district administration would provide all outstanding arrangements on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said that Islam taught us to remain in a society with peaceful co-existence and promote brotherhood among Muslims. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in connection with the sanitation arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at his office here, deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal and all other concerned officers were present on the occasion. Mayor Sukkur revealed that people, who are involved in promoting sectarianism in city and destroying the peaceful environment of the region, had no place here.

He also announced that he would himself pay visit of the spot to check the arrangements.—INP