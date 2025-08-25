Cheap Flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia are here with new route of Flyadeal

ISLAMABAD – Exciting times for travelers as Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier Flyadeal officially launched direct flights connecting Riyadh with Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, and historic city.

The inaugural flight to Peshawar landed amid cheers and cake-cutting celebration at Bacha Khan International Airport, attended by top officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority and Airport Security Force.

The first flight of Flyadeal, which is a subsidiary of Saudia, touched down at Islamabad International Airport, greeted with a traditional water salute.

Flyadeal will now operate twice-weekly flights to Peshawar and weekly flights to Islamabad, promising affordable, convenient travel for Pakistanis in Riyadh and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Travelers can now enjoy seamless skies, as Flyadeal makes it easier than ever to fly between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. With these bold moves, Flyadeal brings affordable, convenient travel to millions of passengers and strengthening ties between two Islamic nations.

Jeddah based airline is expanding its footprint in Pakistan, as the airline more than doubles the number of Pakistani cities it serves, shaking up the regional aviation market. The airline’s entry follows its February launch of flights to Karachi from Riyadh and Jeddah, marking the airline’s growing commitment to Pakistan.

Travel routes between two sides are booming with nearly 60Lac passengers flew between the two countries last year.