New offer announced for Saudi Arabia visit visa holders including Pakistanis

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced a new offer for visit visa holders, whose visa have expired and staying illegally in the country.

Under the new police, the Kingdom has granted a new grace period of 30 days for visitors with expired visas.

The development was shared by Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in a post on social media platform X.

It stated that starting July 26, 2025, visitors who stayed beyond their visa validity will get a 30-day window to leave Saudi Arabia. Holders of all types of visit visas, regardless of category, are allowed to avail the facility.

The imitative was first introduced in June this year and it has now be extended as the Kingdom aims at improving compliance with its residency and immigration rules.

Who is Eligible?

Those who can apply the 30-day exit grace period include

Family visit visa holders

Business visit visa holders

Multiple-entry or single-entry visit visas

How to Avail Grace Period

You to need to implement the following steps to avail the grace period facility.

Pay the necessary fees and fines

Apply for the grace period facility through the Absher, an online platform, and access the Tawasul service.

The applicant will need to leave the country within the 30-day window