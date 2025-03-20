Changan Pakistan increases prices of Karvaan Power Plus, Sherpa Power

KARACHI – Changan Pakistan has revised up the prices of its two key variants with affect from April 1, 2025, providing an opportunity to buy the vehicles at older rates till March 31.

The automaker, which has managed to create a space in Pakistani auto market, has jacked up the prices of the Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L and Changan Sherpa Power.

It made an announcement in this regard on social media, asking people to rush to buy their vehicle before April 1 at older rates.

“Drive Home Your Karvaan and Sherpa before the Price Hike! Are you thinking of upgrading to the Changan Karvaan Power Plus? Now is the best time; book yours today at the current rate and drive smarter for less. Hurry—limited time to save! Head to your nearest dealership now,” read the official post.

Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2 Latest Prices

The price for Changan Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L has been increased by Rs50,000, taking the new rate to Rs3,099,000 (inclusive of freight charges and CVT) from April 1.

The current rate of the vehicle stand at Rs3,049,000.

Changan Sherpa Power 1.2 Latest Prices

The current price of Changan Sherpa Power 1.2 stands at Rs2,254,000 till March 31. However, it will see an increase of Rs50,000 from April 1, fixing the new price of Sherpa at Rs2,304,000 per unit.