AGL67.39▼ -0.23 (0.00%)AIRLINK182.89▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)BOP11.87▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.2▲ 0.7 (0.09%)DCL9.35▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML46.3▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)DGKC132.7▼ -1.68 (-0.01%)FCCL47.3▼ -0.22 (0.00%)FFL16.17▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC141.4▼ -0.18 (0.00%)HUMNL13.31▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL4.66▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.28▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF59.75▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)NBP78.48▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC226.01▲ 0.53 (0.00%)PAEL48.48▲ 0.34 (0.01%)PIBTL10.73▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)PPL191.1▲ 1.45 (0.01%)PRL36.74▲ 0.38 (0.01%)PTC24.28▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL102.3▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)TELE8.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.76▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)TPLP10.98▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)TREET23.08▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG68.7▼ -1.61 (-0.02%)UNITY29.61▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia climb to fresh high – 20 March 2025

Gold Rates Drop For Second Day In Row In Pakistan Check Updated Prices Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (March 20) hit another high as it stood at 4,259 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,656 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,370.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:00 am March 20, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.70. The selling rate of the Riyal also remained unchanged at Rs75.10.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Rates hit New high after 1600per tola jump; Check 19 March price list

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 March, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit historic high – 19 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Per Tola Gold Price touches Rs317,350 in Pakistan amid record buying

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer