CDA announces Eid bonus, Easter allowance for staff

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has approved one basic salary as an Eid bonus allowance for all Muslim employees and officers and one basic salary as an Easter allowance for Christian employees. This decision was reached under an agreement between CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA) and the CDA management. A formal notification has also been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, all the Muslim employees will receive the Eid bonus on March 17, while the Christian employees will be paid the Easter allowance on March 24.

However, the contract, daily-wage and muster roll employees working in the organization will be given the allowance in accordance with the regular pay scales. The announcement was receiving with joy and celebrations among CDA employees, with many gathering outside the union office.

Speaking on the occasion, CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA) General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin thanked CDA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem Akhtar and the CDA administration for approving the allowances.

He said the decision would help lower-paid employees celebrate their religious festivals in a better way amid rising inflation. He also urged the CDA chairman to hold talks with the CBA Union to resolve employees’ demands on a priority basis and address workers’ concerns.