CCC reaffirms resolve

SPECIAL Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, has sent a loud and clear message — Pakistan’s defence forces are fully prepared to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against any form of aggression or misadventure.

The meeting reaffirmed the unflinching resolve of the military leadership to face every challenge with steadfast professionalism, unmatched morale and full-spectrum operational readiness.

This reaffirmation comes in the wake of India’s provocative and baseless actions following the Pahalgam attack — an incident for which blame was hastily and irresponsibly placed on Pakistan without any credible evidence.

While Pakistan has consistently advocated for peace, even offering to cooperate in an impartial international investigation into the incident, New Delhi has chosen instead to stoke tensions.

The war hysteria being manufactured across the border is as unfortunate as it is dangerous.

The CCC rightly expressed serious concern over India’s consistent pattern of exploiting crises to divert attention from its internal failures and advance narrow political and military objectives.

Weaponizing water by undermining the Indus Waters Treaty is a reckless and hostile move — one that threatens the livelihood of over 240 million people and destabilises an already fragile region.

India continues to play the victim card, but the reality is starkly different: the country itself has been involved in sponsoring and abetting terrorism inside Pakistan.

Let it not be forgotten: February 2019 remains etched in memory as a moment when Indian miscalculation was met with a firm and resolute response.

While the absence of sanity in New Delhi’s current posture is evident, reason must eventually prevail for the sake of peace in South Asia and beyond.

Pakistan’s message is clear: we will not initiate conflict, but if compelled, we will respond with full force.

The operational readiness and unwavering spirit of our defence forces are beyond question.

Together — the nation and its defenders — we will guard every inch of this soil with our lives.

Peace remains our preference, preparedness our guarantee — and provocation will be met with unwavering resolve.