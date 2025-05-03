Bridging nations, strengthening voices

“Pakistan’s active role in global parliamentary forums reflects its dedication to inclusive governance, peaceful cooperation and meaningful dialogue in addressing regional and international challenges.”

IN an increasingly interconnected world, diplomacy extends beyond formal agreements; it thrives in every handshake, shared story and genuine exchange between nations. Over the past few months, I’ve had the honour of representing Pakistan as part of the Senate delegation at key global forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC). These engagements were not merely diplomatic obligations—they were opportunities to listen, learn and lead.

At the IPU, a crucible of global parliamentary dialogue, we engaged with legislators from across continents on pressing issues like climate resilience, gender equity and democratic renewal. The ISC offered a space for constructive discourse between parliamentary leaders from the region and beyond. We exchanged ideas on legislative best practices, regional peace and inclusive governance—reaffirming our belief that dialogue remains the strongest tool for global cooperation. The ISC, hosted in Seoul and organized by the Universal Peace Federation, marked a historic moment for Pakistan. Our delegation witnessed Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, being unanimously entrusted as Founding Chairman of the ISC, a moment of profound pride and responsibility. With over 45 countries represented, the conference culminated in the unanimous adoption of the “Seoul Declaration: Joint Declaration on Peace and Prosperity.”

Chairman Gillani’s keynote address called for a new global consensus rooted in fairness, inclusivity and multilateral solidarity. He presented a bold vision for international cooperation, emphasizing reforms in global governance, equitable trade and ethical regulation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. His leadership reflects Pakistan’s evolving role as not just a participant, but a pioneer in peace-building and parliamentary diplomacy.

As a Pakistani woman in a senior advisory role, I felt a profound responsibility to represent not just our country, but the aspirations of young leaders, women in governance and the power of inclusive politics. The warmth and respect extended to our delegation by fellow parliamentarians and dignitaries was both humbling and affirming.

These international experiences resonate deeply with the visionary leadership of Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani. His recent initiatives underscore Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development:

• Economic Stability and Growth: Chairman Gillani emphasizes political stability as a cornerstone for economic progress. He advocates public-private partnerships, tax reforms and renewable energy sources like hydropower to ensure affordable and eco-friendly energy.

• Charter of Economy: Recognizing the importance of policy continuity, he proposed a Charter of Economy aimed at fostering sustainable growth and embracing technology to drive innovation and job creation.

• Empowering Parliamentary Institutions: At the 10th Annual National Parliamentary Development Course, Chairman Gillani highlighted parliamentarians’ pivotal role in tackling climate change and socio-economic disparities. He stressed the need for strong institutional support to guide national progress.

• Regional Development: Demonstrating commitment to regional upliftment, he called for expedited development in South Punjab, emphasizing efficient service delivery and preservation of cultural heritage.

• Business Community Engagement: Chairman Gillani lauded the business community’s role in national development, assuring them of support and emphasizing collaboration for the country’s advancement.

• Peaceful Outlook and Diplomacy: The Chairman promotes Pakistan’s peaceful outlook and seeks friendly relations with all countries. His diplomacy is grounded in mutual respect, cultural understanding and multilateral cooperation.

His appointment as founding president of the ISC and the adoption of the Seoul Declaration mark a milestone in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy. It shows that even in a turbulent world, Pakistan can lead with wisdom, purpose and moral clarity. In a volatile world, Pakistan remains steadfast in its agenda of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence with neighbours and regional countries. These principles are reflected not only in foreign policy but in every engagement and dialogue led by Pakistan’s parliamentary leadership.

These initiatives reflect a holistic approach to governance, intertwining domestic progress with international diplomacy. They serve as a reminder that leadership is not about speaking the loudest—it is about listening with intention and acting with purpose. As Adviser to the Chairman Senate, I am inspired by this vision and remain committed to bridging global insights with local action. Whether engaging with parliamentarians worldwide or supporting institutional reforms at home, the goal remains the same: to ensure Pakistan’s voice continues to resonate with strength, sincerity and commitment to the democratic process. The world is listening—and so are we.

—The writer is Adviser to the Chairman, Senate of Pakistan.