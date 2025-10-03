Cash compensation grant approved for Islamabad Defence Complex landowners

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet discussed a summary from the Ministry of Defence regarding provision of funds for payment of cash compensation to residents of land acquired for the construction of Defence Complex Islamabad.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs. 4 billion to be arranged by the Finance Division, while the balance requirement is to be met by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), according to a press release.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

It also considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Defence regarding financial support in the form of a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to Roosevelt Hotel, New York, following the termination of its Lease Agreement with New York City.

The Committee expressed support for addressing the most urgent financial requirements of the hotel and directed the Ministry to revisit and reconfirm its estimates and resubmit the matter to the ECC.

The ECC further considered a proposal by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control for allocation of Rs. 20 billion as TSG for maintenance of law and order. The Committee accorded approval to the proposal, with funds to be released on demand and in a phased manner by the Finance Division in consultation with the Interior Division.

Additionally, the ECC approved another TSG of Rs. 174.8 million for the Interior Division for law and enforcement efforts by the HQ Frontier Corps KP (N) Peshawar.

Finally, the Committee considered and approved a draft Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) as proposed by the Ministry of Commerce, aimed at amending the Business-to-Business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism governing bilateral trade with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia.