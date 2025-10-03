Bulls propel PSX above 169,000 points for first time amid market optimism

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record rally on Friday, the last day of the ongoing business week, amid bolstering investor confidence following macroeconomic developments in the country.

As the trading underway, the KSE-100 gained whooping 939.46 points in early session to reach historic high of 169,429.08 points, marking a change of 0.56 percent compared to previous close of 168,489.62 points.

Experts have attributed the bullish trend to improving macroeconomic stability, a strong corporate earnings momentum and robust investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $19,796.7 million as of September 26, 2025.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s data released on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,400.4 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,396.3 million as of September 26, 2025.

During the week ending September 26, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $14,400.4 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $22 million to $14,379.5 million.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 2,849.29 points, showing a positive change of 1.72 percent, closing at 168,489.63 points against 165,640.34 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,381,774 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,639,021,153 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 70.19 billion against Rs 69.66 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 489 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 239 recorded gains, 227 sustained losses, whereas 23 remained unchanged.