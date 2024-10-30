AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.22▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL8.19▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML40.37▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)DGKC85.7▼ -2.11 (-0.02%)FCCL32.71▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)FFBL66.29▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL10.16▼ -0.43 (-0.04%)HUBC103.29▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL4.26▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.24▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP64.64▼ -4.68 (-0.07%)OGDC173.91▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.78▲ 0.11 (0.02%)PPL143▲ 3.73 (0.03%)PRL22.92▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL65.33▼ -3.93 (-0.06%)TELE6.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.3▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.23▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -1.19 (-0.04%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Car, motorcycle driving license fee update for Lahore, Rawalpindi [October 2024]

LAHORE – All eligible citizens in Lahore and Rawalpindi are required to obtain a valid license from competent authority before driving the vehicles as they can face penalties or legal action in absence of it.

Applicants are required to clear the theoretical and practical tests to get the driving license. The government also receives a certain amount in wake of fee to issue the driving license.

Earlier this year the Punjab government announced massive hike in the fees of for all kinds of driving licenses in all cities of Punjab, including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The fee structure was revised by the administration after a gap of 20 years. It jacked up the fees of learner license, car+motorcycle license and others.

Learner License Fee Update October 2024

The provincial government has fixed the fee for issuance of learner driving license at Rs500. Previously, the fee stood at Rs60 only.

Motorcycle Driving License Fee in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Previously, the government received Rs550 fee for motorcycle driving license with five-year validity. Now, the authority receives Rs500 per year for the motorcycle driving license.

Car, Jeep Driving License Fee in Lahore, Rawalpindi

The government has set fee for car or jeep driving license at Rs1,800 every year. Previously, the fee for car, jeep driving license stood at Rs950 for five-year driving license.

