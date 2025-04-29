AGL55.74▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)AIRLINK164.58▼ -2.36 (-0.01%)BOP9.3▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)DCL9.99▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML37.87▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)DGKC118.81▼ -5.84 (-0.05%)FCCL42.97▼ -1.61 (-0.04%)FFL14.82▼ -0.59 (-0.04%)HUBC137.87▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.27▲ 0.2 (0.02%)KEL4.08▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.24▼ -0.24 (-0.04%)MLCF66.47▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)NBP84.05▼ -3.79 (-0.04%)OGDC208▼ -4.37 (-0.02%)PAEL41.9▼ -2.41 (-0.05%)PIBTL8.88▼ -0.49 (-0.05%)PPL160.25▼ -3.8 (-0.02%)PRL27.9▼ -1.51 (-0.05%)PTC20.28▼ -1.02 (-0.05%)SEARL83.73▼ -5.26 (-0.06%)TELE7.03▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.25▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)TPLP8.74▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)TREET19.62▼ -0.51 (-0.03%)TRG62.54▼ -1.73 (-0.03%)UNITY25.74▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)WTL1.26▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 April, 2025

Has Pakistan Found 28 Lakh Tola Gold Deposits In Attock Heres All You Need To Know
KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan declined by Rs1600, with per-tola rates standing at Rs 347,100. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also lowered to Rs 297,582.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Lahore Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Islamabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Peshawar Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Quetta Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Sialkot Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Hyderabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440
Faisalabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440

Last Update at 8:34am, 29 April Tuesday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs 347,100
Per 10Gram Gold 297,582
Per Gram Gold 29,758

 

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

