Gold rate in Pakistan today, 29 April, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs 347,100 Rs 3,440 Lahore Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Islamabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Peshawar Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Quetta Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Sialkot Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Hyderabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440 Faisalabad Rs 347,100 Rs3,440

Last Update at 8:34am, 29 April Tuesday

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold Rs 347,100 Per 10Gram Gold 297,582 Per Gram Gold 29,758

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.