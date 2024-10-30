AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.22▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL8.19▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML40.37▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)DGKC85.7▼ -2.11 (-0.02%)FCCL32.71▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)FFBL66.29▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL10.16▼ -0.43 (-0.04%)HUBC103.29▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL4.26▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.24▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP64.64▼ -4.68 (-0.07%)OGDC173.91▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.78▲ 0.11 (0.02%)PPL143▲ 3.73 (0.03%)PRL22.92▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL65.33▼ -3.93 (-0.06%)TELE6.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.3▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.23▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -1.19 (-0.04%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Land worth tens of millions of rupees retrieved in Lahore’s Subzazar Housing Scheme

Land Worth Tens Of Millions Of Rupees Retrieved In Lahores Subzazar Housing Scheme
LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 100 kanal land worth tens of millions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers and encroachments in Lahore’s Subzazar Housing Scheme.
LDA teams removed over 200 huts and temporary and permanent constructions/encroachments, retrieving 100 kanal land during operations in Subzazar’s E, F, J and L Blocks.
LDA Director Housing IV Yawar Bashir and Director Enforcement Kashif Awan supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.
According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land mafia and encroachments in Lahore.
He directed fencing and the display of boards indicating that the properties were owned by the LDA. He also directed the phased removal of encroachments from different areas.

Staff Report

