Car driver making video on TikTok kills eight-year old boy in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD  – An eight years old child was killed after a 13-year old teenager who was making video on TikTok while driving hit him on the road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Madina Town area of Faisalabad, where a 13-year-old boy was driving a car.

The police stated that the teenage driver was recording a TikTok video while driving when he hit an 8-year-old child.

The child died after being hit by the car.

The authorities confirmed that upon receiving the report, the immediate action was taken, and both the driver and the person recording the video were arrested.

 A case was also registered against them.

Web Desk Staff

