Fast track passport in Pakistan – Latest fee, delivery time in Feb 2025

LAHORE – The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports offer a fast track service for issuing passports to citizens, who want to get it within just two working days.

The directorate, which works under the Ministry of Interior, is the competent authority to issue passports to citizens after verifying their documents.

The holder of a valid Pakistan passport, when in a foreign country, is entitled to the protection of diplomatic and consular representative of Pakistan in that country, according to the directorate.

Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.

Fast Track Passport Deliver Time

Under the fast track facility, the passports are issued within two working days. It is a suitable options for those who do not have enough time to wait for the travel document.

Where to Get Fast Track Facility

The directorate has expanded the Fast Track Passport Service to 26 additional cities, following its earlier expansion to 14 cities and an initial launch in 7 major cities. This service is now available in 47 cities across Pakistan, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery nationwide. You can find the location by clicking this link: https://dgip.gov.pk/updates/passport-fast-track.php

Fast Track Passport Fee in February 2025

The fee for the 36-page passport with five-year validity is Rs12,500 and Rs16,200 for 10-year validity. Similarly, the fast track fee for 72-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs18,500 while the fee for 10 years will be Rs25,200.

Similarly, the fee for 100-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs23,000 while it is Rs32,000 for 10 years validity.