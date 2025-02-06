PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE – In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz have been acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict.

The development took place almost a week after the complainant retracted from his plea against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

He retracted his statement in the courtroom.

Complainant Zulfiqar stated during the hearing, “I did not file any such complaint, nor am I aware of its contents,”.

He further said in court, “I withdraw this complaint,”.

In response, the court directed him to submit his statement in writing through an affidavit.

The complainant requested time to prepare the affidavit with his lawyer. Later, he submitted the affidavit, stating, “I did not file any complaint against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. I have no knowledge of the case being pursued on this complaint,”.

In his statement, Zulfiqar claimed that he was unaware of the contents of the complaint and that his signature was not on it. He further stated, *”I have no knowledge of the project regarding the construction of a drain for Ramzan Sugar Mills. I do not know where the drain was built. I have no objection to the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz,”.

The court inquired whether he had previously given any statement in court, to which he replied, “No, I have never given any statement before. I was also unaware that Hamza Shehbaz was the Chief Executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills,”.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar heard the case while a representative appeared on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to mark his attendance.

The court adjourned the hearing until January 30, and sought arguments from the lawyers.

Speaking informally to the media, complainant Zulfiqar Ali stated, “I gave my statement in court without any pressure. This case was initiated during PTI’s tenure, and at that time, my name was misused. When I became aware of it, I informed NAB,”.

He further added, “When the court summoned me, I appeared and clarified that I have no connection to this case,”.

Last year, an accountability court had transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to the Anti-Corruption Court.

On February 18, 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a new reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his son in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The reference named only the two accused, alleging that they had illegally constructed a drain for Ramzan Sugar Mills.

It was claimed in the reference that the construction of this drain resulted in a loss of Rs213 million to the national treasury, and both accused should be punished accordingly.