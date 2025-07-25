Canada vows stronger push for two-state solution in Palestine

OTTAWA – Canada has announced plans to speed up its efforts in support of a two-state solution for Palestine, vowing to promote a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Canada would play an active role on all international forums to help establish peace based on fairness and international law. He confirmed his participation in a United Nations conference next week dedicated to discussing the two-state solution.

Carney emphasized the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of both the West Bank and Gaza, calling on Israel to respect international principles and legal obligations. He also condemned Israel for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza, specifically Canadian relief meant for Palestinian children suffering from food shortages.

“This is a humanitarian tragedy,” Carney said, criticizing Israel for preventing aid from reaching the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise as the Israeli parliament passed a controversial resolution to annex parts of the West Bank — a move that has drawn strong condemnation from several Islamic countries.

In Tel Aviv, thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The demonstrators also called for accountability from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its handling of the conflict.