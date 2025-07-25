Pakistan likely to make squad changes for T20 series against West Indies

KARACHI – Pakistan is expected to make one or two changes to its squad for the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies, the sources within the PCB said on Friday.

The three-match series is scheduled to be played on August 1, 3, and 4 at Lauderhill, Florida. The national cricket team will travel to the United States via Dubai.

According to sources, fast bowler Haris Rauf is likely to be included in the squad. The final decision will be made by team management after reviewing the players’ fitness and recent performances.

The squad will depart for Dubai in two groups. The first group is set to leave from Dhaka today at 7:30pm, while the second group will fly out from Bangladesh tomorrow.

After a short stopover in Dubai, the team will head to Florida, where it will play all three matches of the T20 series.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) launched a special ticket promotion for the upcoming T20 International series against Pakistan, aimed at increasing fan attendance and enthusiasm for the high-profile matches.

In attract more spectators, CWI is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal on match tickets. In addition, the price of single tickets has been slashed by 50%, making it more affordable for fans to witness the action live.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies is scheduled to be held in the U.S. state of Florida on July 31, August 2, and August 3, with matches expected to draw significant crowds, especially from the large South Asian and Caribbean communities in the region.

Following the T20Is, the two teams are also set to play a three-match ODI series in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also earlier proposed converting the ODI matches into T20s, likely in preparation for upcoming T20 tournaments.

However, sources suggest that the West Indies Cricket Board is unlikely to accept the proposal, and the ODIs will proceed as scheduled.

The fans are eagerly expecting a thrilling display of cricket in both the US and the Caribbean with the stars from both sides expected to feature in the series.