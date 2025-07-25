Indian cricketer RCB star Yash Dayal faces another case, this time for raping minor girl

JAIPUR – Indian cricketer Yash Dayal, the star bowler of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), faced another case of raping a minor girl by manipulating her emotions with a fake promise of cricket career, the local media reported on Friday.

Yash Dayal allegedly subjected the girl for two years.

The victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Yash Dayal with Sanganer Police Station in Jaipur.

The victim stated that the first assault occurred when she was just 17 years old, at a hotel in Sitapura where she was invited under false pretenses.

This disturbing development comes weeks after another woman filed a separate rape case against Dayal at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad on July 6.

In her statement, she accused Dayal of sexually exploiting her for five years under the false promise of marriage, only to later discover his involvement with multiple other women. Her complaint was first submitted on June 21 through the Chief Minister’s grievance portal.

Both cases are currently under investigation, but civil society groups, legal activists, and concerned citizens are now demanding swift legal action and public accountability.