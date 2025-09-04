By-Elections on hold as deadly floods wreak havoc in Punjab

LAHORE – By-elections have been postponed in Punjab as the country’s biggest region by population is reeling under massive floods.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) called off polls in several major constituencies after catastrophic floods destroyed roads, schools, and communication networks.

The affected areas include NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-96 and NA-104 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, NA-143 Sahiwal, and provincial seats PP-73 Sargodha, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-98 Faisalabad, and PP-203 Sahiwal.

According to ECP, polling staff, mostly government employees, are fully occupied with life-saving rescue and relief operations, making it impossible to conduct the elections. School buildings, usually used as polling stations, have been badly damaged or submerged in floodwaters.

Officials warn that if the floods continue to impact infrastructure, the polls could face even further delays, leaving voters in suspense and raising concerns about timely democratic processes in the province.

Punjab Floods

Punjab is facing its worst floods in history, affecting over 2.4 million people across 3,100 villages and 2,900 smaller settlements.

Authorities have set up nearly 390 relief camps and relocated more than 900,000 people along with 600,000 animals. Cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, and Gujrat are at risk of urban flooding in the coming days as heavy rains continue.

These floods have already killed around 50 people, submerged hundreds of villages, schools, and health centers, destroyed crops, and swept away livestock, leaving the province’s residents and authorities struggling to manage the escalating disaster.