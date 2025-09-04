Giorgio Armani, Man who redefined Luxury Fashion, breathes his last at 91

MILAN – Giorgio Armani, the legendary icon who defined modern elegance and made Italy the epicenter of fashion, breathed his last at 91.

The billionaire designer, often named as King Giorgio, changed the fashion world with his minimalist designs, tailored jackets, and timeless style, dressing Hollywood stars and royalty alike.

His empire was nothing short of extraordinary. From top tier clothing to perfumes, luxury hotels, restaurants, and even a basketball team, he had multibillion-dollar fashion dynasty worth over $12 billion. He remained the sole owner of his company, personally guiding every detail of his brand for five decades.

Tens of thousands of his fans and celebrities mourn the loss. Italy’s President Giorgia Meloni hailed him as “a symbol of the best of Italy, whose elegance and creativity inspired the world.”

Armani’s influence extended far beyond Europe. He held UAE golden visa, opened hotels in Middle East, and expanded into Saudi Arabia with Armani Residences, leaving a global mark that few designers ever achieve.

His funeral arrangements will include public chamber in Milan this weekend, after a private service.

Family members and close collaborators are expected to lead the brand into its next chapter, honoring the visionary who forever changed fashion.