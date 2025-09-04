Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Residents across Islamabad, Rawalpindi Peshawar, and multiple cities in Pakistan were jolted by earthquake on Thursday as earthquake struck the region around 10pm.

Tremors were also felt in Malakand, Lower Dir, Swat and Noshehra, Hangu and Kohat in northern Pakitan.

Seismic Monitoring Center is yet to share more details about seismic activity. While no immediate casualties or damages have been reported, authorities are urging people to stay cautious and follow safety protocols.

Experts remind citizens that Pakistan lies in a seismically active zone, making preparedness crucial during such natural events.

More Updates to Follow…