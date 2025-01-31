Nadra latest fee for FRC with spouse, children details – Feb 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Family Registration Certificate (FRB) by marriage, which is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), carries the details of applicant’s spouse and children.

The registration authority issues the identity document after receiving the certain fee. If a child is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number of B-Form, his/her data will not be included in FRC.

You can apply for your FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity mobile app.

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

In case children are less than 18 years of age, the applicants will have to bring all the children along with them who are required to be added in the FRC.

You will be issued a token

Photograph of minors shall be taken

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

In case children are equal to or greater than 18 years of age

You will be issued a token

Your data will be entered and reviewed by yourself

Your required FRC will be printed and handed over

Fee Update for Nadra FRC by Marriage

The FRC by marriage carries details of applicant, spouse and children. The fee for the new FRC stands at Rs1,000 as of January 2025.