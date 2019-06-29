Budget passed

CONTRARY to the expectations of the people, the Government pushed through the process to get the Finance Bill 2019, giving legal cover to budgetary proposals for the financial year 2019-20, passed on Friday without conceding anything worthwhile to provide relief to the common man. The budget contained a number of proposals that should have been revised especially after adverse reaction of the masses and threadbare discussion by the members as well as the Upper House which made appreciable suggestions to make the budget acceptable.

There is no doubt that the government has the necessary numbers in the National Assembly to get approval of the budget and that is what it did but it had been a practice since long that the budgetary proposals that hurt the common man and different sectors of economy were usually revised during winding up speech by the relevant minister. However, it did not happen this time and the Assembly passed the budget as it was originally presented. Some opposition members represented aspirations of the people by presenting amendments related to changes in tax rates and finance bill, tax exemptions and abolition of interest on bonds but the treasury benches rejected almost all the amendments to the finance bill moved by the opposition members after discussion on them by both sides. Minister of State Hammad Azhar took refuge in directing scathing criticism towards PML(N) and PPP governments of the past holding them responsible for the harsh measures undertaken by PTI Government. He believed that no new tax had been imposed on food items, vegetables, fruit and items of daily use but a visit to the market tells quite a different story as cost of living has increased by almost fifty percent after the budget.

The situation would become more dreaded when fuller impact of the budgetary proposals is passed on the layman in days to come. There were genuine demands for withdrawal of taxes on items like sugar, ghee, cement and steel and meaningful increase in the salaries of the government employees but the Government lent a deaf ear to such proposals. The Government believes the new budget is aimed at fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilisation, austerity measures and protection of the vulnerable segments of society and it would be seen during the year to what extent the authorities have succeeded in moving towards these noble objectives. At the moment, the budget has increased burden on the common man to unprecedented level and the proposed hikes in electricity and gas tariff would make things further complicated for the people. There is no denying the fact that the country was facing economic crisis and that it was need of the hour to get rid of increasing reliance on foreign loans and assistance.

There is also consensus on broadening the tax base but unfortunately instead of widening the tax net, the budget seeks at increasing the tax rates for already over-burdened and honest citizens. It was because of similar approach during the outgoing year that a series of measures initiated by the incumbent government to address ills of the economy did not work and resulted into the change of the economic manager. The country’s economic outlook has sharply deteriorated over the past year as growth is expected to come in at 3.3 per cent this fiscal year, compared with 5.2pc the previous year, which also tell that blame game has not much substance. Despite unprecedented bitter proposals, the growth is forecast to ease to just 2.4pc in the next financial year as the Government has slashed developmental expenditure and foreign investment sans China’s generous funding for CPEC projects is not forthcoming due to various factors including negative image of the country. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa too has blamed ‘fiscal mismanagement’ for the economic woes of the country but the reality is that the steps so far taken have not produced any worthwhile result. He has pinned hopes on government’s difficult but quintessential decisions for long-term benefits. As the Army Chief would now represent his institution in the newly formed National Development Council (NDC), it is hoped that the Council would get substantive input from the institution as it has well established processes to crystallize issues, problems and challenges and making recommendations for improvement in the situation.