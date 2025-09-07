Boosting seafood exports

Our vast coastline, coupled with inland water resources, offers enormous potential for seafood exports and broader development of economy.

During a meeting with Pakistani seafood exporters in Beijing, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry expressed confidence that the country aims to achieve $600m in seafood exports in upcoming financial year.

In our view, actual potential in seafood exports is far greater. This sector has for long suffered from under-investment in infrastructure, lack of modern processing facilities and failure to align with international standards. Addressing these bottlenecks is crucial to realising true value of this sector. Upgrading processing plants, ensuring compliance with global food safety standards and equipping fishing communities with modern techniques will not only boost export revenues but also generate significant employment opportunities.

The coastal regions of Sindh and Balochistan hold untapped promise. Beyond fisheries, they offer immense opportunities for aquaculture development and aquatourism. With proper planning, investments in shrimp and fish farming, as well as water-based recreational facilities, can transform these coastal belts into engines of growth. Such initiatives would not only diversify income streams for local communities but also place Pakistan firmly on the map of sustainable blue economy development.

Equally important is a greater focus on value addition. Instead of relying solely on raw seafood exports, Pakistan should prioritise processing and packaging in line with global demand trends. Ready-to-cook seafood products are in high demand in markets such as Europe, where consumer preferences lean towards convenience without compromising quality. With cooperation of our Chinese partners, who are already major players in global seafood processing and exports, Pakistan can leapfrog into higher-value segments of international seafood market.