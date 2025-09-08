Salute to forces

As the nation marked Defence and Martyrs’ Day on Saturday, Pakistanis whether living home or abroad paid glowing tribute to unparalleled sacrifices of their armed forces.

It is a day not only to remember those who laid down their lives for the motherland but also to take pride in the glorious history of our defenders who have always given a bloody nose to the enemy, whether in the historic 1965 war or in recent conflict earlier this year when our brave Shaheens shot down six Indian fighter jets.

At a solemn ceremony at Mazar-i-Quaid, Air Vice Marshal Shehryar Ahmad Khan’s words carried the spirit of resolve that defines Pakistan Air Force. His emphatic declaration “If the score was 6–0 last time, next time it will be 60–0, God willing”— was not exaggeration but a reflection of history itself. Time and again, the PAF has caused deep embarrassment to the Indian Air Force, demonstrating not only superior skill and courage but also unmatched dedication to the homeland.

This confidence stems from sheer professionalism, rigorous training and unwavering loyalty to Pakistan. From battles of the past to more recent Operation Bunyan al Marsoos, the Air Force has proved its mettle on every occasion, living up to expectations of the nation. The story of Pakistan’s defence is also the story of unity between armed forces and people. Our soldiers, airmen and sailors draw their strength from love and trust of the nation, while people in return find reassurance in the courage and commitment of their defenders.

This unbreakable bond is greatest strength of Pakistan, one that no adversary can weaken.With faith in God Almighty and confidence in our defenders, we remain assured that guardians of our skies, borders and waters will continue to stand tall, delivering as they always have — decisively, honourably and with unmatched resolve.