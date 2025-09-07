Justice for diaspora

Establishment of Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC) by Supreme Court of Pakistan marks a landmark step in extending institutional support to millions of Pakistanis living abroad.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, this initiative sends a strong and positive message to the diaspora — that their concerns and difficulties in pursuing justice back home are not overlooked.

Contributions of overseas Pakistanis particularly through remittances, have been a lifeline for national economy. Year after year, overseas Pakistanis have played a decisive role in stabilising the country’s financial position, supporting not only their families but also strengthening foreign exchange reserves. In return, it is only fair and timely that state institutions, especially the judiciary, extend facilitation to them in addressing legal issues which, for too long, have been plagued by distance, bureaucratic delays and procedural hurdles.The newly established OLFC will serve as a vital bridge between overseas litigants and the apex court.

Through a dedicated WhatsApp number and an online complaints portal, expatriates will now be able to submit applications, register complaints and even request early hearings in pending cases directly before the Supreme Court. By clearly limiting the cell’s jurisdiction to matters that fall under the court’s ambit, the initiative ensures clarity and efficiency.This step is more than administrative reform, it is a confidence-building measure. With this facilitation cell in place, they will feel an enhanced sense of inclusion and justice. It underlines judiciary’s recognition of their contributions

to the country’s progress. It is now equally important that other departments and institutions demonstrate same spirit of service to overseas Pakistanis. Whether it is related to property records, investment facilitation or consular services, the state must ensure that needs of the diaspora are addressed with priority and efficiency.Chief Justice Yahya Afridi deserves appreciation for taking this progressive step which will not only strengthen trust in our legal system but also further bind diaspora with their homeland. Extending such facilitation across other state institutions will amplify this positive change and truly acknowledge invaluable role of overseas Pakistanis in country’s development.