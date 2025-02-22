Bollywood Actress Nargis Fakhri ties the knot with Tony Baig

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri on Saturday tied the knot with her longtime friend Tony Baig.

Indian media reported that Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig recently got married in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles, attended only by the close family members and friends.

The reports further stated that the newlywed couple is currently in Switzerland.

However, the couple has not shared any wedding pictures on the social media, nor have they confirmed or denied the news.

Who is Tony Baig?

Indian media reported that Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig have been dating for three years. Tony Baig is said to be a Kashmir-born businessman based in Los Angeles.

Before her marriage, Nargis Fakhri had acknowledged being in a relationship during an interview with Indian media, though she did not mention Tony Baig’s name. She stated, “I don’t want to go into details but there is someone in my life, and I am very happy,”.

Nargis Fakhri, who hails from the United States, has showcased her acting skills in several Bollywood films including Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Saagasam, Azhar, Dishoom and Torbaz.