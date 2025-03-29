AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

What are New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel and other fuel products in Pakistan?

What Are New Levy Rates For Petrol Diesel And Other Fuel Products In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are paying record Petroleum Levy as the federal government notified petroleum development levy (PDL) on all fuel products, with Rs70 per liter on Petrol and Rs 78.64 on direct sale.

A notification shared by the Energy Ministry said revised rates will impact both retail and direct sales. The new levy on petrol has been set at Rs 70 per liter for retail sales, with a higher charge of Rs 78.64 per liter for direct sales.

For Diesel, levy has been increased to Rs70 per liter for retail sales, with direct sales incurring levy of Rs 78.64 per liter. High Octane will now have a levy of Rs 70 per liter for retail sales, and Rs 72.15 per liter for direct sales.

Petrol Levy in Pakistan

Retail Sale 

Fuel Product Petroleum Levy
Motor Spirit (Petrol) Rs 70 per liter
HOBC (97 RON) & MS 95 RON Rs 70 per liter
High-Speed Diesel Rs 70 per liter
E-10 Gasoline Rs 44.49 per liter
Kerosene Oil Rs 10.96 per liter
Light Diesel Oil Rs 7.75 per liter

Direct Sale 

Fuel Product Petroleum Levy 
Motor Spirit (Petrol) Rs 78.64 per liter
HOBC (97 RON) & MS 95 RON Rs 72.15 per liter
High-Speed Diesel Rs 78.64 per liter
E-10 Gasoline Rs 53.13 per liter
Kerosene Oil Rs 10.96 per liter
Light Diesel Oil Rs 7.75 per liter

The levy on kerosene oil remained unchanged at Rs 10.96 per liter, despite revisions for other products.

These increases in petroleum levies are expected to lead to a rise in fuel prices, which could have broader economic implications, including higher transportation costs and a potential rise in the cost of living for consumers across Pakistan.

Pakistan Business Council

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Pakistani government reduced petrol prices by Rs 1 per litre, setting the new price at Rs 254.63. However, the price of high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs 258.64 per litre. This slight reduction comes just ahead of Eid, offering some relief to the public during the festive season, though many had expected a larger price cut.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Eid 2025 moon sighting update in Pakistan: Shawwal crescent birth time revealed

  • Business

Gold prices climb to fresh high in Pakistan – Check March 29 rates

  • Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: Pakistan Railways’ special train departs from Quetta to Peshawar

  • Featured, Pakistan

Suicide bomber blows himself up near BNP’s sit-in in Mastung

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer