What are New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel and other fuel products in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are paying record Petroleum Levy as the federal government notified petroleum development levy (PDL) on all fuel products, with Rs70 per liter on Petrol and Rs 78.64 on direct sale.

A notification shared by the Energy Ministry said revised rates will impact both retail and direct sales. The new levy on petrol has been set at Rs 70 per liter for retail sales, with a higher charge of Rs 78.64 per liter for direct sales.

For Diesel, levy has been increased to Rs70 per liter for retail sales, with direct sales incurring levy of Rs 78.64 per liter. High Octane will now have a levy of Rs 70 per liter for retail sales, and Rs 72.15 per liter for direct sales.

Petrol Levy in Pakistan

Retail Sale Fuel Product Petroleum Levy Motor Spirit (Petrol) Rs 70 per liter HOBC (97 RON) & MS 95 RON Rs 70 per liter High-Speed Diesel Rs 70 per liter E-10 Gasoline Rs 44.49 per liter Kerosene Oil Rs 10.96 per liter Light Diesel Oil Rs 7.75 per liter Direct Sale Fuel Product Petroleum Levy Motor Spirit (Petrol) Rs 78.64 per liter HOBC (97 RON) & MS 95 RON Rs 72.15 per liter High-Speed Diesel Rs 78.64 per liter E-10 Gasoline Rs 53.13 per liter Kerosene Oil Rs 10.96 per liter Light Diesel Oil Rs 7.75 per liter

The levy on kerosene oil remained unchanged at Rs 10.96 per liter, despite revisions for other products.

These increases in petroleum levies are expected to lead to a rise in fuel prices, which could have broader economic implications, including higher transportation costs and a potential rise in the cost of living for consumers across Pakistan.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

Pakistani government reduced petrol prices by Rs 1 per litre, setting the new price at Rs 254.63. However, the price of high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs 258.64 per litre. This slight reduction comes just ahead of Eid, offering some relief to the public during the festive season, though many had expected a larger price cut.