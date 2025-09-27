Bloomberg report uncovers shocking evidence of Indian sponsored Terrorism in Pakistan

NEW YORK – Indian government continues to dent regional peace by sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and now shocking details have emerged after the arrest of Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta in New York for allegedly plotting to assassinate Sikh leader Gurrapet Vant Singh Panun.

A report shared by Bloomberg, said Nikhil Gupta was held in June 2023 in Czech Republic and later extradited to the US, where he is currently facing trial. Court documents reportedly reveal that Gupta was allegedly recruited by Indian intelligence officer Akash Yadav, affiliated with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to carry out the assassination.

Gupta, who reportedly faces multiple fraud charges in India, was allegedly promised protection from prosecution in exchange for executing the plot. US. authorities say the assassination plan was discovered in time, ensuring the safety of the Sikh leader.

The court filings also suggest that Gupta and Yadav were allegedly planning other attacks, including in Nepal and Pakistan, and were connected to the 2023 killing of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijar in Canada. Evidence presented in court reportedly includes hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails between the accused, discussing targets, weapons, and logistics.

Bloomberg reports that India has acknowledged the possible involvement of its agents in such plots in the US, leading to the dismissal of at least one RAW officer.

The revelations sparked concerns over India’s international operations and are reportedly straining relations with the US, Canada, and Nepal, raising questions about violations of international law.