Security forces kill seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in DI Khan IBO

RAWALPINDI- Security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday, the security forces carried out the operation on September 20 on reports of the presence of Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij’s terrorists.

The troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, killing seven khwarij, including three Afghans and two suicide bombers.

The ISPR stated that the forces also carried out sanitisation operations to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area. It reaffirmed the security forces’ commitment to wiping out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.

“Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities,” the ISPR stated.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion through the Taliban takeover in 2021. Some refugees were born and raised in Pakistan; others are still waiting for third-country relocation.

According to media reports, following a 2023 crackdown on undocumented Afghans and those exceeding legal status, more than 554,000 Afghans have been returned since April 2025 under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan — including around 145,000 in August.

According to security sources, masterminds and facilitators of terrorism are based in Afghanistan and are being supported by India.